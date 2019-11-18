UrduPoint.com
Education Gala 2019 Continue At University Of Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

The Institute of Plant Sciences University of Sindh Jamshoro organized the first education gala 2019 on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Institute of Plant Sciences University of Sindh Jamshoro organized the first education gala 2019 on Monday.

The gala featured exhaustive technical presentations, thesis exhibition, student projects and models and plantation drive, the university spokesman informed.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, who inaugurated the education gala 2019, said that trees were the lungs of the earth, terming them also as natural filters that cleansed environment of its hazardous toxicities.

"I have taken plantation and beautification of SU campus as my top-most priority right from my day one as Vice Chancellor," Dr. Burfat said and appreciated the efforts of Incharge Plantation and Beautification Dr. Nabila Shah Jilani for turning the campus into an idyllic setting.

A tree plantation ceremony was also held in front of Dr. M.A Kazi, Institute of Chemistry in which Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi and other senior academic and administrative heads planted saplings.

