Education Information Fair Kicks Off In FDE Educational Institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) In a significant effort to bridge the gap between aspiring students and prestigious higher education institutions, a groundbreaking Education Information Fair is being held from 2nd to 14th September for intermediate students of public sector educational institutions.
According to the Education Ministry, this event has been envisaged by Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary MoFEPT has brought together Pakistan’s most esteemed universities, and intermediate students from government colleges across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide vital guidance on university admissions eligibility criteria, scholarship opportunities, and tips on test preparation.
The fair, organized by Ministry of Federal Education and has been designed to offer students firsthand insights into the application processes, admission requirements, and unique opportunities
available at top-tier universities. Participating institutions included NUST, FAST, IBA, ICMA,
KIPS, GIKI, NCA, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD, LUMS, Comsat, SZABIST,
PIEAS.
Today was the first day of this fair. Throughout the day, representatives from these renowned universities conducted interactive sessions with the students.
These sessions covered a range of
topics, including application process, admission criteria, scholarships and financial aid etc.
The event was met with enthusiastic participation of students who had the opportunity to interact
directly with university representatives, ask questions, and gain valuable advice.
Many students expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive support and clarity provided during the fair.
The Education Information Fair has witnessed a remarkable success on its first day, underscoring the importance of accessible and transparent information in the higher education landscape.
The event not only empowered students with the knowledge they need to pursue their academic goals
but also strengthened the partnership between government colleges and leading universities of
Pakistan.
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is dedicated to fostering educational
opportunities and supporting students in their academic journey.
Through various initiatives and events, the ministry aims to bridge the gap between students and educational institutions, ensuring that every student has access to the resources and information they need to succeed in their careers
and life.
