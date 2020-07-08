UrduPoint.com
Education Institutions Likely To Reopen In First Week Of September

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Education Institutions likely to reopen in first week of September

All stake holders of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) Wednesday agreed upon reopening of educational institutions across the country from the first week of September 2020

The decision to this affect was taken in the 18th meeting of IPEMC, chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood to discuss the prospects of opening educational Institutes in the country.

According to the sources, the participants of IPEMC meeting unanimously agreed for reopening of educational institutions from September under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

All the Provincial Education Ministers also agreed upon the suggestion of opening educational institutions from the first week of September this year.

The sources further revealed that the COVID-19 situation would also be reviewed prior to opening of the educational institutions.

The final approval in that regard will be taken tomorrow in the National Command Operation Center (NCOC). After taking the final decision in NCOC, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood will hold a press conference tomorrow to inform the nation about the decisions for opening of educational institutions.

It was also decided that two more IPEMC meetings will be called before September.

The educational institutions have also been given permission to take exams under strict SOPs.

