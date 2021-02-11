UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Is The Stronger Weapon: Shaista Khoso

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

Education is the stronger weapon: Shaista Khoso

Chairperson, Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso has said that education is the stronger weapon to compete with the globe in the fields of science and technology

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Step Foundation, Ms Shaista Khoso has said that education is the stronger weapon to compete with the globe in the fields of science and technology.

Addressing a meeting at her office on Thursday, she said that future of the country depends on talented and well educated youth who can do wonders in every sector with knowledge tools and amazing talents.

She appealed specially youth community to positive use of social media, smart phones and internet may be used.

