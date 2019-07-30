UrduPoint.com
Education Key For Sustainable Development Of Society: Ahmed

Tue 30th July 2019 | 08:08 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmed Nawaz Baloch on Tuesday said education was key resources of sustainable development of any society while measures would be taken to prevail students towards quality education in the province.

Talking to APP here, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), MPA, Ahmed Nawaz Baloch said standard of education could not be achieved due to lack of resources including shortage of science and math teachers in educational institutions.

MPA said, he would raise voice for education matters in the assembly for ensuring addressing of these problems which is imperative for getting main objectives of knowledge, saying that new generation to be saved from addict of narcotics through provision of education amenities.

He said we all should prefer on education because we put Balochistan on track of development through possibility of education, saying those countries had focused education who are considered progress states without education is impossible progress of the area.

He said opposition leaders along with provincial government would take positive steps to control menace of narcotics through establishing of center for drug addict in the province.

Ahmed Nawaz Baloch said we have to improve law and order situation with cooperation of provincial government and security forces because restoration of peace was significant in the area so that foreign investors would come province to invest for boosting of Balochistan's economy.

Replying to a question, he said he also inspected different educational institutions at Sariab area in order to get their related matters to present at the flour of assembly session, aiming to address them for interest of education.

