Education Manager Appointed In Distt To Improve Public Schools Standard

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

Education manager appointed in distt to improve public schools standard

School Education Department has decided to appoint education manager in all 36 districts of the province for improving standard in public schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :School Education Department has decided to appoint education manager in all 36 districts of the province for improving standard in public schools.

An official source said that in first phase 45 education mangers of BS -18would get training of six months.

They would further impart training to teachers for betterment of govt schools standard, the source said and added that they would be promoted to BS-19 after training.

Online training will be imparted through Quaid academy which is aimed to improving performance of public school teachers, he concluded.

More Stories From Education

