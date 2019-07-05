Education minister calls on universities to create skilled youth

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Friday asked the universities to create skilled youth who could directly contribute towards creating jobs and knowledge economy for the country

The remarks were made during the inauguration of the 2019 Annual Thesis Exhibition organized by the Department of Architecture and Design here at the Campus of COMSATS University on Friday.

While talking about the education sector, the minister said that the government was committed to deploying locally developed and ICT based methodologies for improving school access, teachers training and overall quality of school education.

The minister said that broadening the tax net was essential for the government to be able to provide its citizens basic services of education and health.

He also appreciated the fact that CUI was a world ranked university with focus on ICTs and Technology which the government would like to use in deploying mass literacy programs.

Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, elaborated upon the need for promoting liberal arts along with technology education and called on the government to support technology-based student startups for creating a knowledge economy base in Pakistan.

He said that CUI encouraged students to become life-long learners so that a rapidly changing and highly competitive skills market could be catered to by locally trained manpower.

The Rector said that by using modern technologies including hybrid teaching and holographic classrooms, the government could improve access to education even in far flung areas at a minimal cost.

Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudry has already given us the task of digitizing the parliament and CUI will play its due role as a national service under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Prof. Qamar while talking to media persons.

Students who had successfully completed requirements for their Bachelors' degrees showcased their design works in the form of forty seven exhibits.

Students showcased design concepts that are based on cutting edge technology and innovation as well as an innate aesthetic sense of an artist.

The exhibition has become an annual fixture that encourages students to display their design ideas for potential industries and employers as well as show-casing skills and local talent in the areas of Sustainable Architecture, Design and Technology and preservation of local art and culture in Pakistan.