Education minister chairs meeting, decides to postpone Cambridge exams

In view of COVID-19 threat, a video conference meeting was held here Tuesday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the Chairmanship of Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of COVID-19 threat, a video conference meeting was held here Tuesday at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the Chairmanship of Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

The meeting discussed future course of action regarding the schedule of examination including Cambridge Examination.

It was attended by the provincial education ministers, senior education officials from the provincial and federal educational departments.

During the meeting, the latest situation of re-closure of schools was reviewed by the education minister.

The meeting also decided that O Level and A Level exams of Cambridge due in May and June of the current year would be postponed.

However, Cambridge will announce new dates of its exams.