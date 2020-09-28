Education Minister pays surprise visit to various schools

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, on Monday paid surprise visit to different schools of the metropolis.

The Minister visited Nasira School, BVS school and Karachi Grammar School, according to a spokesman.

Saeed Ghani expressed his satisfaction over the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and other arrangements in the schools.

He advised the parents to drop their children at Schools by themselves instead of sending them by van or public transport.

He further said that the parents of schoolchildren, teachers and they mutually could do things better.