Education Minister Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of SEEF Board of Trustees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday presided over a meeting of board of Trustees Sindh Education Endowment Fund (SEEF) to discuss various matters including the decisions of SEEF by judiciary.

According to a spokesman here, the meeting was attended by Secretary Colleges Baqir Naqvi, Secretary Schools Ahmed Bakhsh Narijo, Secretary of University & Boards and others.

The meeting approved minutes of the previous meeting. The performance report on various points were also presented.