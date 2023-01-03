UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry Asked To Submit PC-I For Teacher Training Institute In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday asked the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to submit a PC-I for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Teacher Training Institute in the federal capital

The minister made these remarks while chairing a roundtable on Inclusive National Curriculum organized by the Ministry of Planning Commission, said a press release issued here.

The roundtable was attended by several education experts who shared their ideas with the minister. "The Planning Commission will give you a development budget for the Teacher Training Institute in ICT which is the dire need of the hour," said the minister.

The curriculum reforms are much needed because growth and innovation in education lead to progress, said the minister, adding that education had been a core agenda to bring Pakistan on the trajectory of economic development.

He said that National Curriculum Reform was launched under Vision 2025 and in this regard, the National Curriculum Council was also established.

However, he said that the previous government made the reform of the national curriculum 'controversial.

Ahsan Iqbal further added that four important things need to be addressed immediately which include Curriculum Reforms, Teacher Training, Examination and Madrassa reforms.

In 2014, the above projects were initiated as part of Vision 2025, said the minister while highlighting the key initiatives taken by him in 2013. However, he said that stopped the projects.

After the devolution of education under the 18th Amendment, efforts were made to structure an Interprovincial educational forum and a national curriculum council to address the imbalance in various boards of education, he added while reiterating that the Planning Ministry is here to create a curriculum that reforms the teacher, student and the examination system.

The minister emphasized that children must be able to conduct self-evaluation so that they make the right choices as a result of the updated curriculum.

The curriculum reform efforts were disrupted by the instability in policies, he said adding that the National Curriculum of Pakistan was made to bring a consensus on the curriculum and it should correlate with the international standards.

There should be a consensus on what is curriculum and how should it impact the personality of a student, remarked the minister.

More Stories From Education

