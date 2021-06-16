UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Permits Students To Sit In E-Cat/Engineering Exams

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Education Ministry permits students to sit in E-Cat/Engineering exams

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had decided to permit all those students to sit in the E-CAT/Engineering exams, who had given their exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training had decided to permit all those students to sit in the E-CAT/Engineering exams, who had given their exams.

The decision was unanimously taken during an important meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood here on Wednesday to ensure the timely admissions of students in engineering universities.

The meeting was attended by the high officials from Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Vice Chancellors of Engineering Universities.

During the meeting, various options were also discussed in details to ensure students admissions timely in engineering universities, as exams had already been delayed due to COVID-19.

The meeting also reviewed various options to save the educational year of the students.

It was unanimously decided in the meeting that all those students, who had given their exams, would be permitted to sit in the E-CAT/Engineering exams.

It was also ensured in the meeting that A2 students of Cambridge whom result is expected in January, would be allowed to appear in the exams. The universities will award them provisional admission which will be conditional with their final exams and results. Hence, no student would be barred to sit the engineering exams.

Shafqat Mahmood while lauding the decision of authorities concerned and Engineering Councils in consultation with Higher Education Commission, said that the current year had been a challenge for the students and educational institutions, adding we had to take difficult decisions in that regard.

He appreciated the decision of Engineering Council and Authorities Concerned in consultation with HEC for provision of such facilities in which the educational year of all student will not waste.

