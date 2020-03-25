UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Seeks Contents For Education To Be Aired On National TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had asked the contents providers to share their contents with the ministry as it was in the process of launching a National TV channel so that learning continues while schools were closed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had asked the contents providers to share their contents with the ministry as it was in the process of launching a National tv channel so that learning continues while schools were closed.

According to an official notification issued by the Education Ministry on Wednesday, it was stated that in light of nationwide school closures due to COVID-19, the ministry had planned to start a national TV channel to disseminate SLO-based educational contents for Grade 1-12.

It said that the contents providers who were willing to share their contents free of cost to the ministry for this national cause during current emergency, were requested to contact the technical advisers of the education ministry within 72 hours.

It further stated that due acknowledgment shall be given to those whose contents are selected for airing.

However, the education ministry in a Tweet informed that educators at the forefront with health workers to ensure learning can continue in these difficult times.

The teachers were sifting through the education content provided free of cost by content developers to make it ready for airing through dedicated television channel, the Tweet added.

