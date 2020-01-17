UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry Starts Establishing Regional Offices For Madaris Registration

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:47 PM

Education ministry starts establishing regional offices for Madaris registration

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the initiative of bringing Madaris (Seminaries) in the main streamline, has started to establish regional offices for their registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the initiative of bringing Madaris (Seminaries) in the main streamline, has started to establish regional offices for their registration.

According to the sources, after establishing the head office in the federal capital for the smooth registration of Madaris, the regional offices were also being inaugurated.

Talking to APP on Friday, the sources said that the education ministry had also decided to award permission to the registered Madaris for opening of their bank accounts and provision of monthly honorarium to two teachers selected by each seminary.

They said lack of interference in the Madaris' curriculum would be ensured, and the permission for construction of two rooms would be given to those Madaris that performed well.

The sources said that annual audit of Madaris would be declared mandatory.

They said dialogue between the government and religious representatives was remained successful in that regard and the process of providing performa to Madaris had also been started.

