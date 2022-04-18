UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry, Universities Agree To Further Steam Learning In Schools

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Education Ministry, universities agree to further steam learning in schools

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to further steam learning in schools as part of Steam Learning Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to further steam learning in schools as part of Steam Learning Project.

The overall objective of Steam Pakistan Project is to improve learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools across the country, with a specific focus on potential collaboration models between schools and partners in the form of Universities, Industry, Start-ups, NGOs and communities to impact the mathematics and science learning experience.

Through this collaboration, over 100,000 school students and 5,000 government and private school teachers directly benefiting from this partnership programme within next one year with an ambition to scale this up country wide by 2025.

This collaboration will enable each participating university to support middle or high school students through a broad menu of activities including Math Circles, Teacher Baithaks, Steam Camps, Steam clubs, Steam Safeer and speaker sessions run at the partner schools.

The ministry will provide technical support to the partner universities, liaising with federal and provincial School Education departments and to develop and implement a monitoring & evaluation framework for assessing & improving programme design and delivery.

The ministry will also provide monthly updates of activities across all partner universities, schools and regions.

Federal Education Secretary Naheed Durrani has said that this project will develop cognitive and critical thinking abilities among students through targeted sessions and activities.

This programme will not only inspire school students, teachers and leaders but also help develop confidence and communication skills among university students who help develop and deploy activities, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education HEC All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

North Korea must return to 'diplomatic path': US e ..

North Korea must return to 'diplomatic path': US envoy

24 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt recruits teachers to tackle emerg ..

Balochistan govt recruits teachers to tackle emerging challenges, workforce shor ..

27 seconds ago
 Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament kicks of ..

Inter-Club Floodlit Basketball Tournament kicks off

29 seconds ago
 LG Polls in Balochistan: ECP extends nomination pa ..

LG Polls in Balochistan: ECP extends nomination papers' submission date

4 minutes ago
 Turkey launches new offensive against Kurdish rebe ..

Turkey launches new offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq

4 minutes ago
 PFA seals 123 food outlets, fines 4,713 shops

PFA seals 123 food outlets, fines 4,713 shops

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.