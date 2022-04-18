Education Ministry, universities agree to further steam learning in schools

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to further steam learning in schools as part of Steam Learning Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, Monday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with Universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission to further steam learning in schools as part of Steam Learning Project.

The overall objective of Steam Pakistan Project is to improve learning outcomes of students enrolled in government schools across the country, with a specific focus on potential collaboration models between schools and partners in the form of Universities, Industry, Start-ups, NGOs and communities to impact the mathematics and science learning experience.

Through this collaboration, over 100,000 school students and 5,000 government and private school teachers directly benefiting from this partnership programme within next one year with an ambition to scale this up country wide by 2025.

This collaboration will enable each participating university to support middle or high school students through a broad menu of activities including Math Circles, Teacher Baithaks, Steam Camps, Steam clubs, Steam Safeer and speaker sessions run at the partner schools.

The ministry will provide technical support to the partner universities, liaising with federal and provincial School Education departments and to develop and implement a monitoring & evaluation framework for assessing & improving programme design and delivery.

The ministry will also provide monthly updates of activities across all partner universities, schools and regions.

Federal Education Secretary Naheed Durrani has said that this project will develop cognitive and critical thinking abilities among students through targeted sessions and activities.

This programme will not only inspire school students, teachers and leaders but also help develop confidence and communication skills among university students who help develop and deploy activities, she added.