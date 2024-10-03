- Home
- Education
- News
- "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University scholarships
"Education Opportunities: GB Students To Get Benefit From Sukkur IBA University Scholarships
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Secretary Department of Higher Technical and Special Education GB Fareed Ahmed Thursday said we are putting all possible efforts to make a difference in the public sector colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Secretary Department of Higher Technical and Special Education GB Fareed Ahmed Thursday said we are putting all possible efforts to make a difference in the public sector colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Addressing as the chief guest at a seminar organized by the Sukkur IBA University team at Fatima Jinnah Govt. Degree College Gilgit he said scholarships will be provided by the Sukkur IBA University to the 20 students from GB for four-year BS program under "OGDCL-National Talent Hunt Program 2024".
This opportunity will inculcate a sense of competition among the students and will provide the best quality education for the secured future of the students, he added.
Fareed appreciated and acknowledged the management of the Sukkur IBA, especially Attaullah Jatoi, Additional Director, Sukkur IBA and his team, for conducting a series of seminars in public sector colleges in GB and for providing such an excellent opportunity to the students of the remote region.
The faculty members and students participated in the seminar enthusiastically and thanked the Secretary HT&SE GB and Sukkur IBA University team.
Recent Stories
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
Ensuring smooth flow of traffic on roads top priority; SSP Traffic
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more ..
Chairman PMYP reviews arrangements for the SCO summit
Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port
Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants
More Stories From Education
-
Government College University to hold Trilingual debate Competition on Oct 454 minutes ago
-
To achieve success in both worlds, we must integrate Prophet's (PBUH) life into daily routines: VC A ..4 hours ago
-
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities2 days ago
-
HEC approves LIRA research journal3 days ago
-
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards3 days ago
-
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here20 days ago
-
Classes start at DMC university campus21 days ago
-
Girls clinch top slots in FA and FSc results of Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand board examination21 days ago
-
UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences24 days ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees24 days ago
-
UMT holds ceremony26 days ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program28 days ago