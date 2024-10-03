Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 11:48 PM

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University scholarships

Secretary Department of Higher Technical and Special Education GB Fareed Ahmed Thursday said we are putting all possible efforts to make a difference in the public sector colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan

Addressing as the chief guest at a seminar organized by the Sukkur IBA University team at Fatima Jinnah Govt. Degree College Gilgit he said scholarships will be provided by the Sukkur IBA University to the 20 students from GB for four-year BS program under "OGDCL-National Talent Hunt Program 2024".

This opportunity will inculcate a sense of competition among the students and will provide the best quality education for the secured future of the students, he added.

Fareed appreciated and acknowledged the management of the Sukkur IBA, especially Attaullah Jatoi, Additional Director, Sukkur IBA and his team, for conducting a series of seminars in public sector colleges in GB and for providing such an excellent opportunity to the students of the remote region.

The faculty members and students participated in the seminar enthusiastically and thanked the Secretary HT&SE GB and Sukkur IBA University team.

More Stories From Education