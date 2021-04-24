Education top priority but life of our children more important: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal, we all need to unite to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19. He expressed these views in a message for the people of his constituency

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday said that the third wave of Coronavirus is more lethal, we all need to unite to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19. He expressed these views in a message for the people of his constituency.

The speaker further said that education is a top priority but owing to the Coronavirus's rapid spread, the life of our children is more important and we would utilize all of our resources to protect them.

Mushtaq Ghani said that in the neighboring country millions of people are in critical condition and thousands are dying, they are also facing an acute shortage of oxygen and other necessary equipment due to the unprecedented increase in the number of Coronavirus cases.

He said that the Federal government and National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) are taking stringent measures to stop the further spread of Coronavirus in the country where the Sind government has validated them.

Speaker said that although education is the top priority of the government but keeping in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 in the country we need to protect our children who are the future of the nation.

He said if the masses continue ignoring Coronavirus SOPs then it would spread further and the government would impose lockdown all over the country.