UrduPoint.com

'Education' Top Priority Of Sindh Government: Awais Shah

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 08:27 PM

'Education' top priority of Sindh government: Awais Shah

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Shah on Monday has said the education is the foremost priority of the Sindh government and it would continue making every possible effort towards making education more accessible, easy and affordable

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Syed Awais Shah on Monday has said the education is the foremost priority of the Sindh government and it would continue making every possible effort towards making education more accessible, easy and affordable.

He said that the Government has unified educational system in the province under which the children of poor will get the same education, which was the prerogative for the children of rich only.

Speaking in a public meeting here, the MPA said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the government's measures found positive results as people across the province have acknowledged this fact.

He further said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being and a productive asset of society.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Education Provincial Assembly Same Government

Recent Stories

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

7 minutes ago
 Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risk ..

Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risks for children, elderly

2 minutes ago
 G7 Allies at Odds Over Changes to Russian Crude Pr ..

G7 Allies at Odds Over Changes to Russian Crude Price Cap - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Brazilian President to Meet With Venezuela's Madur ..

Brazilian President to Meet With Venezuela's Maduro During Visit to Argentina - ..

2 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses employee's appeal ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses employee's appeal against termination

2 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes ..

Russia Stands for Peaceful Resolution of Disputes - Lavrov

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.