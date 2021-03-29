UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutes Closed In Six More Districts Of KP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday decided to close educational institutions in six more districts of the province due to an increase in Covid-19 cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday decided to close educational institutions in six more districts of the province due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Talking to media, Minister for Education Shahram Tarakai said that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, all the private and public educational institutions including cadet colleges, model schools, madaris, academies and tuition centers would remain closed for teaching in district Bajaur, Khyber, Shangla, Dir Upper, Abbotabad and Haripur till April 11, 2021.

He said that students would not be called to schools for any reason during this period of closure. However, management and teaching staff were allowed to attend their respective institutions as per requirement by the head of the institutions strictly in accordance with SOPs for online teaching or preparation for assignments or homework for students.

He said that no compromise would be made on the lives of people and educational institutions would be gradually closed in other districts too if corona cases continued to increase there.

