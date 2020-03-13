Educational institutions closed in GB till March31

The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Friday decided to close all education institutions till 31 March due to threats of Corona virus spread

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Friday decided to close all education institutions till 31 March due to threats of Corona virus spread.

As a precautionary and preventive measure all public and private schools, universities, campuses and all tuition centers will be closed till 31 March in Gilgit Baltistan.

In this regard a notification has been issued by the Home department G B today. The notification says that all scheduled examinations under FBISE Islamabad has been postponed and the new schedule for examinations will be announced later .

The health department officials have advised people to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary visiting hospitals, shaking hands with flu patients, wearing masks and limited public gatherings.