Educational Institutions Closed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Educational institutions closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan in chair Friday decided to close all education institutions for fifteen days till March 31as a preventive measure against spread of globally declared corona virus endemic.

All schools, colleges, universities, coaching academies and tuition centers would remain closed during that period, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimoor Salim Jhagra.

Addressing a joint press conference along with KP Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir, Health Minister also announced postponement of board exams for class 9th and 10th through out the province.

The cabinet also decided to postpone the ongoing KP U-21 National Games and Kumrat Festival scheduled to begin from March 14 in Upper Dir District.

Temporary ban has been imposed on entry of visitors in all prisons to avoid infection through interaction of people.

All these decisions, Taimoor added were taken as a precautionary measures following reports of corona cases in Pakistan and around the world.

� A total of 1,30,000 persons in 120 countries were affected and 5000 were perished due to this virus.

In Pakistan, he continued, so far 20 cases were reported while in KP 24 out of 27 suspected patients were cleared after being diagnosed as negative.

Test results for the remaining three patients are still awaiting.

Health Minister said no positive case has been reported in KP yet, but we have to be pro-active and vigilant against corona which has been declared endemic by World Health Organization (WHO).

All arrangements have been made at public sector hospitals where isolation wards have been established to counter any emergency.

Necessary health staff at Torkham border were deployed for screening of travelers.

In response to a question, Health Minister said National Security Council will meet today in Islamabad where any decision regarding closure of Torkam and other borders points will be taken.

Speaking at the media briefing, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir said government has taken effective measures to counter threats of corona virus, saying no corona case has been reported from any part of the province.

� "Corona virus was an international issue and could be combated through joint efforts," Ajmal added.

� He said people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa have faced devastating 2010 floods and 2005 earthquake with bravery and steadfastness and would face corona challenge with same spirit and determination.

� Wazir said constructive role of media in spreading awareness against corona virus was vital.

� He said sensationalism and breaking news culture regarding corona virus should be avoided and any media persons having any information should confirm it from relevant authorities before its broadcast and publication.

� He said task force has been established in wake of corona virus threats besides development of necessary staff at Torkhum border.

A Helpline (1700) is also established for public guidance which is operational from 9:00 to 9:00 in 24 hours.

� Wazir advised people to avoid unnecessary visits to public places and adopt precautionary measures to counter the epidemic.�All the members of the cabinet unanimously decided to keep all education institutions closed as a precautionary measure against coronavirus outbreak, Ajmal informed.

