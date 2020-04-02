UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Collecting Fees Asked Not To Call Students

Thu 02nd April 2020

Inspector General of Police, Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Thursday directed the officers concerned to ensure that schools/colleges administrations should allow deployment of their minimum staff for fee collection and also ask one of the parents or gaurdian of the student to visit for the fee submission keeping in view the rapid outbreak of COVID-19

He ordered field officers to ensure that students should not be called for submission of their fees by their respective educational institutions, informed the spokesman to Sindh Police.

He said the administrations of educational institutions should spray the area and furniture of the fee collection point with disinfectant. The visitors and staff must maintain distance among them.

The police officers, he said, must behave politely with the citizens.

