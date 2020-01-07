UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Have Pivotal Role In Muslims Unity: Omani Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:14 PM

Oman's Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Salmi Tuesday said educational institution posses a pivotal role in unity of Muslim world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Oman's Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Salmi Tuesday said educational institution posses a pivotal role in unity of Muslim world.

He expressed these views during his visit to the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) where a luncheon reception was held in his honour here at Faisal Masjid campus.

The reception was also attended by the Ambassador of Oman, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri, IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh and other important personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiekh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Salmi said the cooperation between Pakistani and Omani educational institution on religion was need of the hour.

He also hailed services of IIUI, and thanked IIUI leadership for a warm welcome at university.

IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said on the occasion that soon IIUI would hold a conference with the cooperation of Omani universities.

He said there were many opportunities available for cooperation between the varsities of both the countries. He also thanked the minister for his visit to IIUI.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh said IIUI would be among front ranks to cooperate with the educational institutions of Oman and its ministry for religious affairs.

He apprised about the introduction of university in which he told about IIUI faculties, its vision and future objectives.

At the end, a souvenir on the behalf of university leadership was presented to the minister of Oman.

