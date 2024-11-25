Open Menu

Educational Institutions In Islamabad To Remain Closed On Nov 26

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

Islamabad’s district administration on Monday announced that all educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the prevailing law and order situation in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Islamabad’s district administration on Monday announced that all educational institutions in the Federal capital will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) due to the prevailing law and order situation in the city.

“It is notified that all the public/private educational institute shall remain closed on November 26 (Tuesday) with the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory", said a notification issued by the district administration.

The decision to close schools has been made in light of the prevailing situation, said the spokesman of ICT administration and added that the notification would apply to all educational institutions in the federal capital.

