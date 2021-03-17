UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions In Kohat Closed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

Educational institutions in Kohat closed

All middle, high, higher secondary schools, academies, religious seminaries and tuition centers of both public and private sectors have been closed in Kohat district on Wednesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :All middle, high, higher secondary schools, academies, religious seminaries and tuition centers of both public and private sectors have been closed in Kohat district on Wednesday.

According to local schools administrations, the institutions will remain closed from 17th March till 28th March,following a notification issued from the office of Secretary Elementary and Secondary education.

In compliance with Provincial Anti-Corona Task Force decision all educational institutions in nine districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed in a bid to cope with rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

