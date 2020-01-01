Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :All the educational institutions run by Federal Directorate of education (FDE) opened on January 1st (Wednesday) after observing nine-day Winter Vacations.

FDE announced the Winter Vacation in the educational institutions working under its administrative control from December 23-31.

Majority of the students resumed their educational activities on the first day of the new year through ensuring their presence in their respective institutions.

However those who went outstations to visit their relatives or for outing could not attend their schools due to lethargy.

While some other students could not attend their institutions for the sake of enjoying the first day of the new year with their friends and relatives.