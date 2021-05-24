UrduPoint.com
Educational Institutions Re-open Amid Strict SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:59 PM

Educational institutions re-open amid strict SOPs

The educational institutions of primary,middle and secondary level re-opened here in Kasur district amid strict corona SOPs in line with the directives of the government

District Commissioner Kasur, Aasia Gul while talking to APP on Monday, said it was mandatory on the administration of schools to ensure implementation of corona SoPs in letter and spirit.

She stressed that masks were mandatory for all students and teachers, adding students must sit at safe distance in all classrooms.

She said "monitoring" of schools will be conducted on daily basis and schools would be sealed in case of any violation.

The DC urged the citizens to play their role to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From Education

