Educational Institutions Reopen In KP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Educational institutions reopen in KP

All schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reopened across the province on Thursday after following a notification issued by Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :All schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were reopened across the province on Thursday after following a notification issued by Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The schools were reopened after a nominal relief was witnessed in hot weather conditions.

The notification said all the district education officers had been informed to ensure compliance of the notification.

As per the notification all KP schools would remain open from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. by strictly observing the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

More Stories From Education

