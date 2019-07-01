Educational institutions reopened after summer vacations

All public sector educational institutions and majority of private sector schools and colleges reopened after completion of summer vacations on Monday

Besides completion of summer vacations, the new academic year has also been started from today and thick attendance of students witnessed in almost all the educational institutions of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas of the district.

Meanwhile, great rush of parents was also witnessed on late Sunday night at the books shops, uniform centres and footwear shops where the parents found busy in purchasing new syllabus, uniforms, bags and shoes for their children.