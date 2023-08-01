Open Menu

Educational Institutions Reopened In Hyderabad Division After Summer Vacations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 08:43 PM

The schools and colleges of all districts of Hyderabad division have been reopened on Tuesday after the completion of two months long summer vacations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The schools and colleges of all districts of Hyderabad division have been reopened on Tuesday after the completion of two months long summer vacations.

The Sindh government had announced summer vacations from June 1 to July 31, 2003 in all public and private sector educational institutions, the spokesman of the education department informed.

However, thin attendance of the students was witnessed on the first day in almost all schools and colleges in Hyderabad.

