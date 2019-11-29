Educational institutions should play role in providing solution of social problems: International Islamic University Islamabad President

(@FahadShabbir)

President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU), Professor Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh on Friday said that educational institutions should not only play their role on spreading knowledge but to give solution of social problems got from deep experiences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :President of International Islamic University IIU ), Professor Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh on Friday said that educational institutions should not only play their role on spreading knowledge but to give solution of social problems got from deep experiences.

The president of IIUI expressed these views while addressing the 12nd meeting of University's Board of Advanced Studies and Research, her on Friday, said a press release.

He said that instead of doing just research work, institutions should pay intention to the implementations of the research to create ease in humanity and to increase stander of life.

The president IIUI said that teachers should help newly enrolled students in the field of research so that research work could improve along with its implementation.

Vice presidents of IIUI, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khaili, Dr Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dr Farzanda Ziae, Secretary board Faculties and head of the departments attended the meeting.

During meeting the board also gave approval of couple of research projects linked with different problems of 4th society.