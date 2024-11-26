Educational Institutions To Open In Murree From November 27
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The District Administration Murree has decided to open educational institutions in Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The District Administration Murree has decided to open educational institutions in Murree.
Educational institutions will open within the limits of Murree district on Wednesday, November 27.
According to the details, due to the law and order situation in Murree, educational institutions were closed for the last 2 days. After the law and order situation improves, educational institutions will be open within the limits of Murree district on Wednesday, November 27.
In this regard, DC Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has announced that the educational activities in Murree would resume from Wednesday, November 27 as the law and order situation has improved.
