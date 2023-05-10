UrduPoint.com

Educational Institutions To Remain Closed In KP Till May 13

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Educational institutions to remain closed in KP till May 13

The Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday notified that all the public and private educational institutions would remain closed across the province till May 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education on Wednesday notified that all the public and private educational institutions would remain closed across the province till May 13.

The ongoing Secondary school Examinations of class 9 and 10 has also been postponed till May 13.

