UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Educational Supplies For 1,500 Marginalized Students Of Baka Khel Camp School

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Educational supplies for 1,500 marginalized students of Baka Khel Camp School

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Muslim Aid Pakistan is supporting and providing relief to the temporarily displaced people of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing at the Baka Khel Camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Muslim Aid Pakistan is supporting and providing relief to the temporarily displaced people of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing at the Baka Khel Camp.

A delegation from Muslim Aid Pakistan handed over educational supplies to PDMA, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The educational supplies include school uniforms, shoes and chairs for 1,500 marginalised and deserving students at the Primary level.

At the occasion Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Mr.Abid Majeed, Director General of PDMA Parwaiz Khan, Director Complex Emergency Wing PDMA Zeeshan Abdullah, representatives of PDMA, TDP Secretariat including Secretary TDP Secretariat were also present.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Abid Majeed appreciated support of Muslim Aid and said that Provincial Government will continue to support these students.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said the children will have a conducive learning environment at schools which will improve quality of education and student's performance." He also ensured that relevant government departments will extend their possible facilitation.

In education sector PDMA-PaRRSA has also reconstructed 127 schools in Malakand and other districts across KP. 80 schools are in District Swat, 14 in District Buner, 23 in District Dir Lower and 2 schools in Dir Upper as well with Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reconstruction Program.

Country Director Muslim Aid Syed Shahnawaz Ali said, 'we are committed to assist communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their stabilization efforts through social cohesion and community restoration interventions in Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These school supplies are our first intervention to ensure disadvantaged children of Baka Khel camp school have what they need to before getting back in the classroom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Student Dir Upper Dir Malakand Buner Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Opens New Branch In Bahad ..

1 second ago

Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open courts ..

41 seconds ago

Absher initiative offers Emirati private sector em ..

13 minutes ago

China's Jun services trade totals 398 bln yuan

43 seconds ago

KMC sets up Dengue Control Cell in 14 major hospit ..

46 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to arrange p ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.