Educational supplies for 1,500 marginalized students of Baka Khel Camp School

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Muslim Aid Pakistan is supporting and providing relief to the temporarily displaced people of newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing at the Baka Khel Camp.

A delegation from Muslim Aid Pakistan handed over educational supplies to PDMA, said a press release issued here on Thursday. The educational supplies include school uniforms, shoes and chairs for 1,500 marginalised and deserving students at the Primary level.

At the occasion Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Mr.Abid Majeed, Director General of PDMA Parwaiz Khan, Director Complex Emergency Wing PDMA Zeeshan Abdullah, representatives of PDMA, TDP Secretariat including Secretary TDP Secretariat were also present.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Abid Majeed appreciated support of Muslim Aid and said that Provincial Government will continue to support these students.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said the children will have a conducive learning environment at schools which will improve quality of education and student's performance." He also ensured that relevant government departments will extend their possible facilitation.

In education sector PDMA-PaRRSA has also reconstructed 127 schools in Malakand and other districts across KP. 80 schools are in District Swat, 14 in District Buner, 23 in District Dir Lower and 2 schools in Dir Upper as well with Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reconstruction Program.

Country Director Muslim Aid Syed Shahnawaz Ali said, 'we are committed to assist communities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their stabilization efforts through social cohesion and community restoration interventions in Tribal Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These school supplies are our first intervention to ensure disadvantaged children of Baka Khel camp school have what they need to before getting back in the classroom.