'Effective communication skills vital': Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf

Effective communication skills are vital in every sphere of life, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Effective communication skills are vital in every sphere of life, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the orientation of Access English Micro Programme here Wednesday.

He stressed the need to refurbishing the communication skills of students that will open new horizon of progress.

He said that besides writing, especial attentions should be paid to the pronunciation.

He praised the initiatives of the US Consulate for the English micro scholarship programme.

Principal UAF Community College Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti said that all out efforts were being made to ensure quality education at the campus and to produce trained manpower.

Dr Asim Aqeel, Librarian Umar Farooq and Lecturer Tayyaba also spoke.