Efforts underway for affiliation of three newly established medical colleges with PMDC: Dr. Naqibullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Bolan University of Medical College Health Sciences' Vice Chancellor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai on Wednesday said efforts were being made to affiliate three new medical colleges established in Balochistan with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ).

Talking to APP, he said, "the provincial government has allocated Rs 21 billion for new three medical colleges in financial year 2019-20 which will be helpful in better functioning of these medical colleges", he said.

He said 36 additional seats had also been kept in Punjab's high quality medical colleges under self-finance basis for the students belonging to Balochistan.