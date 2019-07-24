UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts Underway For Affiliation Of Three Newly Established Medical Colleges With PMDC: Dr. Naqibullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

Efforts underway for affiliation of three newly established medical colleges with PMDC: Dr. Naqibullah

Bolan University of Medical College Health Sciences' Vice Chancellor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai on Wednesday said efforts were being made to affiliate three new medical colleges established in Balochistan with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Bolan University of Medical College Health Sciences' Vice Chancellor Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai on Wednesday said efforts were being made to affiliate three new medical colleges established in Balochistan with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Talking to APP, he said, "the provincial government has allocated Rs 21 billion for new three medical colleges in financial year 2019-20 which will be helpful in better functioning of these medical colleges", he said.

He said 36 additional seats had also been kept in Punjab's high quality medical colleges under self-finance basis for the students belonging to Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Punjab Bolan Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Government Billion

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

10 minutes ago

Trump's Endorsement of Johnson Signals 'Dangerous ..

1 minute ago

US Congress members welcome Prime Minister on Capi ..

1 minute ago

European Council President Congratulates New UK Pr ..

1 minute ago

Healthcare has big scope for investment: Minister

1 minute ago

Pompeo Congratulates UK's Johnson on Appointment, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.