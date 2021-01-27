Ehsaas scholarship for 300 students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held here on Wednesday at University of Sahiwal in which more that 300 undergraduate students were awarded scholarship cheques under Prime Minister Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship program.

Additional Registrar Syed Ghulam Ali Asghar Shah distributed cheques among the deserving students.

While addressing,he said that HEC also announced the second phase of the program.For more information,student could contact Director student affairs or visit HEC website.