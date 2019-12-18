Ehsaas scholarships deadline extended till December 24

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission ( HEC ) has extended the last date for submission of applications under the Prime Minister 's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme till December 24, 2019 . The students of third, fourth, and fifth years of undergraduate degree programmes are encouraged to apply, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The programme is the largest ever undergraduate scholarship initiative of Pakistan seeking to award 50,000 scholarships per year to undergraduate students from low-income families.

Under the programme, Ehsaas scholarships will be awarded to low-income students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate programmes.

Students from low-income families studying in undergraduate programmes in public sector universities are eligible to apply. Selection will be based on need-cum-merit, i.e., on the basis of the student's GPA and family income (below a maximum threshold). The scholarship cover tuition fee and stipend.

Fifty per cent of the scholarships will be awarded to female students, while students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are also encouraged to apply. For applications, please visit ehsaas.hec.gov.pk