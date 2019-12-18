UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsaas Scholarships Deadline Extended Till December 24

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:01 PM

Ehsaas scholarships deadline extended till December 24

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date for submission of applications under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme till December 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has extended the last date for submission of applications under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme till December 24, 2019. The students of third, fourth, and fifth years of undergraduate degree programmes are encouraged to apply, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The programme is the largest ever undergraduate scholarship initiative of Pakistan seeking to award 50,000 scholarships per year to undergraduate students from low-income families.

Under the programme, Ehsaas scholarships will be awarded to low-income students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate programmes.

Students from low-income families studying in undergraduate programmes in public sector universities are eligible to apply. Selection will be based on need-cum-merit, i.e., on the basis of the student's GPA and family income (below a maximum threshold). The scholarship cover tuition fee and stipend.

Fifty per cent of the scholarships will be awarded to female students, while students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are also encouraged to apply. For applications, please visit ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Student Visit December HEC 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projec ..

24 seconds ago

Akram Durrani's interim bail extended till Jan 1

26 seconds ago

Bike-rider died in accident in Sialkot

28 seconds ago

Global Shipping Association Proposes $2 Tax on Eve ..

29 seconds ago

97 Salukis participate in Arabian Saluki competiti ..

6 minutes ago

UK High Court Rules IRA Member Responsible for Dea ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.