Eid, Spring Holidays Announced For Islamabad Educational Institutions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM

All educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4 as per notification issued by Federal Ministry of Education

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) The federal government on Thursday announced Eid and spring holidays for the Islamabad educational institutions.

The authorities issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification issued by the Federal Ministry of education, all educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4.

The notification further states that the new academic session in federal educational institutions will commence on April 7.

Earlier, the federal cabinet notified holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

The cabinet division issued the notification for the Eid holidays.

As per the notification, the holidays would start on March 31, 2025 and would continue until April 2, 2025. All the public offices and public departments would remain closed.

There is another good news for the government employees as they would get their salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be on March 31 or April 1. The federal government announced that the salaries and pensions for the government employees would be paid before Eid.

The reports said that it was decided to pay salaries to government employees on March 27.

A notification for early payment of salaries and pensions to federal employees has also been issued, stating that pensioners would also receive their March pension on the same day.

The Federal Ministry of Finance also issued a letter to the Controller General of Accounts regarding the payment of salaries and pensions.

It is worth mentioning that earlier, the governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also announced the payment of salaries to government employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

