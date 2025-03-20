Eid, Spring Holidays Announced For Islamabad Educational Institutions
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM
All educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4 as per notification issued by Federal Ministry of Education
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) The federal government on Thursday announced Eid and spring holidays for the Islamabad educational institutions.
The authorities issued a notification in this regard.
According to the notification issued by the Federal Ministry of education, all educational institutions will remain closed from March 31 to April 4.
The notification further states that the new academic session in federal educational institutions will commence on April 7.
Earlier, the federal cabinet notified holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.
The cabinet division issued the notification for the Eid holidays.
As per the notification, the holidays would start on March 31, 2025 and would continue until April 2, 2025. All the public offices and public departments would remain closed.
There is another good news for the government employees as they would get their salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is expected to be on March 31 or April 1. The federal government announced that the salaries and pensions for the government employees would be paid before Eid.
The reports said that it was decided to pay salaries to government employees on March 27.
A notification for early payment of salaries and pensions to federal employees has also been issued, stating that pensioners would also receive their March pension on the same day.
The Federal Ministry of Finance also issued a letter to the Controller General of Accounts regarding the payment of salaries and pensions.
It is worth mentioning that earlier, the governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also announced the payment of salaries to government employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Recent Stories
Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions
National Media Office provides insightful highlights of BRIDGE Summit
Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority showcasing true image of Islam in Pakistan: Wajee ..
Ramadan Nights exhibition witnesses huge turnout at Expo Centre Sharjah
Tax office continues action against PoS violations
Fines Imposed on 32 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential goods
President of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto of Kenya receives Saudi Vice FM
Int’l Day of Forests to be observed on 21 March
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..
Meeting on KP lease policy held
Belarusian Amkodor, MTZ featured at international exhibition in Russia's Ufa
More Stories From Education
-
Eid, Spring holidays announced for Islamabad Educational Institutions1 minute ago
-
Students of Air University witness NA proceedings24 hours ago
-
IT education introduces in 16 institutions with five specialised courses: NA told3 days ago
-
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes3 days ago
-
NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology in QS Subject Rankings 20257 days ago
-
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms10 days ago
-
33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus14 days ago
-
KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines14 days ago
-
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme14 days ago
-
Virtual University announces Fall 2024 results16 days ago
-
Shan Sehgal attends special meeting held at Sindh University16 days ago
-
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action16 days ago