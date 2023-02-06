Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restores membership of three more MPs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of three more lawmakers after submission of thew assets' details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday restored the membership of three more lawmakers after submission of thew assets' details.

The membership of as many as 271 legislators was suspended by ECP over their failure to submit details of their assets and liabilities.

The parliamentarians restored by the ECP include one member of the Senate; one member of the provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Sindh. The restored members included Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Provincial Assembly Balochistan member Mir Naimatullah Zehri from PB-36 Shaheed Sikandarabad and Provincial Assembly of Sindh member Moazzam Ali Khan, who was elected from PB-36 Larkana-II.