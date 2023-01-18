Election of Employees Welfare Society BISE to be held on January 31

Annual election of Employees Welfare Society Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will be held for the session 2023-24 here on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Annual election of Employees Welfare Society board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will be held for the session 2023-24 here on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

Deputy Secretary Admin Muhammad Saeed Awan said in a statement here on Wednesday that 16 candidates would contest the annual elections and symbols were also allotted to them.

He said that three candidates would contest the election on the president slot whereas other seats would be contested by 2 candidates each.

He said that Rana Khalid Mehmood Khan, Mian Irfan Shaukat and Raza-ul-Mustafa Murtazai had filed their nomination papers for president-shipSimilarly, Chaudhry Tabassum Gujjar and Iftikhar Ahmad filed nomination papers for Senior Vice President seat, Saqib Alvi and Muhammad Ali Akhtar for General Secretary, Rana Mazhar-ul-Haq and Muhammad Anwar for Chief Organizer, Muhammad Akhtar Hussain Badar and Ali Sher Janjoa for Chairman Action Committee, Syed Sajid Hussain Naqvi and Rizwan Iqbal for Chairman Legal Affairs, Muhammad Tahir Bhatti and Mirza Muhammad Imran for Vice President (first), Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Saleem for Vice President (second), Mian Muhammad Akram Raza and Shakeel Ahmad for Additional Secretary General, Ali Akbar Naz Ansari and Mazhar Ashraf for Deputy Secretary General, Arham Bin Sohail and Muhammad Ramzan for Secretary Information & Press, Imtiaz Sindhu and Muzammal Hussain for Joint Secretary, Saeed Ahmad and Zahid Hussain for Finance Secretary, Rana Akhtar Ali and Shahid Kamal for Office Secretary, Shamraiz Khursheed and Umar Nawaz for Auditor while Tahir Suleman and Ashfaq Ahmad had filed their nomination papers for Communication Secretary.

Papers of these candidates were found valid. Hence they would contest annual election of Employees Welfare Society BISE Faisalabad on January 31, he added.