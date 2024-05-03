Open Menu

Electric Bikes For Students: Over 72applications Received

May 03, 2024

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) says a total of 72,640 online applications have been received, with 57,366 applications for Petrol Bikes and 15,274 for e-bikes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) Chief Minister's Youth Initiative (CMYI) Bikes Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), is providing 20,000 motorcycles on installments to the students.

A total of 72,640 online applications have been received, with 57,366 applications for petrol Bikes and 15,274 for e-bikes.

It is pertinent to mention that last date of registration was 29th April, 2024, however; due to the overwhelming response and to accommodate more applicants, the deadline was extended till 1st May 2024.

The Government of Punjab will contribute in down payment and offer bikes on an easy monthly installment plan.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the PITB established portal helped students in applying online for bikes.

