Eminent professor Inam Bari laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Professor of University of Karachi Professor Inam Bari who passed away on Friday night was laid to rest at University's graveyard here on Saturday.

He was suffering from renal disease for quite a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the metropolis.

Scores of mourners including educationists, relatives and a large number of students of the late Professor attended the funeral prayer and burial.

Professor Inam Bari was a former Professor of University of Karachi's Mass Communication Department. Besides, his splendid academic career, the late professor also served as Chairperson of Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Sindh's Council of Complaints.

Earlier in his professional career he also served in Radio Pakistan and as an Adviser to Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi on Information and Media.