Empowerment of women vital to rein in terrorism: IIU sponsored National conference

Speakers of a two-day national conference on " Pivotal role of Dukhtran e Pakistan in Peace Building and Harmonization of Society" at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) on Tuesday asserted that empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and meaningful role of women can lead the society to a prosperous and sustainable pathway

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Speakers of a two-day national conference on " Pivotal role of Dukhtran e Pakistan in Peace Building and Harmonization of Society" at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIU) on Tuesday asserted that empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and meaningful role of women can lead the society to a prosperous and sustainable pathway .The conference is being organized by the IIUI's female campus and IqbalInternational Institute of Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).Punjab Minister for Women Development AshifaRiazFityana chaired the opening session where she called upon young women to come forward with a passion of disseminating Islam's message of tolerance.

She criticized propaganda against islam and called to foil the bids taken through Islamophobia. The Minister added that women often being the first teachers of children can play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not destruction.Dr.

QiblaAyaz, Chairman CII discussed the landscape of Islamophobia, waves of terrorism and also elaborated the counter narrative of Paigham e Pakistan to defeat terrorism. He quoted examples of the women hailing from African countries who led their countries to peace in Eritrea and Liberia, adding that Pakistani women can contribute in best way as they have better exposure and education.

He said Paigham e Pakistan has clarified that Islam has nothing to do with violence and extremism, while he told that Islam advocates to respect difference of opinion.

Dr. MasoomYasinzai, Rector IIUI said that women have power to change the fate of Muslim world.

He said 16 thousand female students of IIUI will work as envoys of Paigham e Pakistan and they will be taking Islam's message of peace and harmony in every corner of world. He urged the youth to take guidance from Holy Quran and apply its teachings in the practical life.

He also hailed Prime Minister's speech in UNGA saying that he represented every Muslim on the topic of Islamophobia.Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Drawieesh said Islam is religion of peace, it discourages extremism and violence.

He said that educational institutions and religious seminaries are vital places as they can effectively train the youth to counter extremism in the society. He elaborated role of women in Islamic history and correlated the examples to the contemporary requirements , adding that mothers are the best teachers and mind builders who can nurture children to fight the menace of terrorism in future.Dr.

Farkhanda Zia, Vice President, Female Campus, IIUI apprised the audience about aims and objectives of the conference. She hoped that deliberations of the conference will work as shield to fight terrorism and build a peaceful society.

She stressed upon women to play active role in defeating violence and asked them to be contributors for building a harmonized and sustainable society.The event was also addressed by Dr. SamiaRaheelQazi, while diplomats, IIUI Vice Presidents, Deans and scholars also joined the inaugural ceremonyand various session on the first day of conference.