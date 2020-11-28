UrduPoint.com
Engineering Students Can Apply For PEC Scholarship Till Nov 30

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:18 PM

Engineering students can apply for PEC scholarship till Nov 30

The aspiring engineering students from the under-privileged backgrounds can apply for the Need-cum-merit based Scholarships offered by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) till November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The aspiring engineering students from the under-privileged backgrounds can apply for the Need-cum-merit based Scholarships offered by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) till November 30.

The last date for applying in the scholarship program was extended by PEC from October 31 to November 30 to facilitate the students.

According to an official of PEC, this scholarship scheme would provide an opportunity to needy students from backward areas of the country to pursue education in the field of engineering.

This opportunity will make them pride and proud engineers with desired competence and skills in public sector leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as per the need of industry to play due role in socio-economic development in society.

Under this scheme, 500 scholarships will be awarded in a cycle of four years (125 per year) to the students having the domicile of under-privileged areas, particularly from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tribal Areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The amount of scholarship will be Rs. 100,000/-per year to cover partially the tuition fee, living expenses and books expenditures, the official informed.

The respective HEI, where student has secured admission in Fall-2020, may also extend additional support to their selected students (financial or in-kind) as partner to PEC initiative.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed, the student must had secured admission in PEC accredited/approved undergraduate engineering programs (enlisted on PEC website).

The student must complete the application in all respects and submit through the respective university at the address Secretary/Registrar, PEC Head Office at Ataturk Avenue. Email scholarship@PEC.org.pk; web: www.pec.org.pk/scholarhsip.aspx. Phone no: 051-2276225/2829311; UAN (051) 111-111-732.

The scrutiny and assessment will be carried out by PEC Scholarship Committee in consultation with the respective HEIs for the award of scholarship as per the approved criteria, the official conveyed.

