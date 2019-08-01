Engr. Amir Muhammad successfully defend his Ph.D Thesis

Engr. Amir Muhammad, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D theses the other day

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas, Departmant of Chemical Enigneering was his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses was "Computational fluid dynamics modeling and simulation of hollow fiber membrane contactors for liquid extraction".

Engr. Amir Muhammad presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee. Engr. Amir, serving as a Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering, he is the first ever Ph.D. scholar who succefully completed his Ph.D. degree while he has published 11 research papers in Impact factor journals of international repute.

Prof. Dr. Mudassr Habib, Chairman Chemical Engineering Department congratulated the faculty on producing the first ever Ph.D through Indigenous Ph.D. Program and expressed hope that the department will continue producing Ph.D.s in future.

The REC members included Prof. Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dean, School of Chemical and Material Engineering, Nust Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Pesahwar, Engr. Younas Khan, Senior Manager Quality Control, Askari Cement, Wah Cantt. A large number of faculty and students were also present on the occasion.