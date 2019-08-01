UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Engr. Amir Muhammad Successfully Defend His Ph.D Thesis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:20 PM

Engr. Amir Muhammad successfully defend his Ph.D Thesis

Engr. Amir Muhammad, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D theses the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):Engr. Amir Muhammad, Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D theses the other day.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas, Departmant of Chemical Enigneering was his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses was "Computational fluid dynamics modeling and simulation of hollow fiber membrane contactors for liquid extraction".

Engr. Amir Muhammad presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee. Engr. Amir, serving as a Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Engineering, he is the first ever Ph.D. scholar who succefully completed his Ph.D. degree while he has published 11 research papers in Impact factor journals of international repute.

Prof. Dr. Mudassr Habib, Chairman Chemical Engineering Department congratulated the faculty on producing the first ever Ph.D through Indigenous Ph.D. Program and expressed hope that the department will continue producing Ph.D.s in future.

The REC members included Prof. Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dean, School of Chemical and Material Engineering, Nust Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Department of Chemical Engineering, UET Pesahwar, Engr. Younas Khan, Senior Manager Quality Control, Askari Cement, Wah Cantt. A large number of faculty and students were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar University Of Engineering And Technology Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition's countdown begun after defeat in Senat ..

13 minutes ago

Failure of move for removing Senate Chairman, vict ..

19 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad claims restoration of power ..

19 minutes ago

Havelian-Thakot Motorway to be completed by Feb 20 ..

19 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to take head on national challe ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment in ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.