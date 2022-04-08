Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri, awarded PhD degree in Civil Engineering by UET Taxila

University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Taxila, one of the premier public sector institutions for Engineering education in the country, upon satisfactory fulfillment of the PhD quality criteria of HEC and the University, has declared Engr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri eligible for award of PhD degree in Civil Engineering to, vide notification dated 28th March 2022

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022) University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Taxila, one of the premier public sector institutions for Engineering education in the country, upon satisfactory fulfillment of the PhD quality criteria of HEC and the University, has declared Engr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri eligible for award of PhD degree in Civil Engineering to, vide notification dated 28th March 2022. His research topic is entitled “Effect of air voids distribution on permeability of asphalt mixtures”. This accomplishment would not have been possible without the all out support and supervision of Prof. Dr. Imran Hafeez.

Engr. Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Sulehri is a practicing Professional Engineer since 1982 and specialises in the fields of Corporate Management, Construction Management, Project Monitoring and Reporting, Contract Administration, Project Procurement, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) (DAB/ Conciliation/ Amicable Settlement/ Arbitration) and Professional Training.

Retired as Vice President/ Head (Contracts Division), NESPAK in January 2018, he has 40 years of professional experience to his credit in Pakistan and abroad. He has also completed his degree in law (LLB) from PULC.

Dr. Sulehri has contributed for development of 6 PEC Bidding Documents titled “Pakistan Standard Contract Documents, 2021” based on FIDIC MDBH Standard Bidding Documents 2010 as Member PEC Bidding Documents Task Force (2007-2021) and as Member Bidding Documents Committee (2021-24). He is the author of a book titled ‘COMPUTERESE—An Introduction to Personal Computing’ (327 pp; published by Feroz Sons) and 12 technical publications. Dr. Sulehri is Member Industry board, Civil Engineering Department, Leads Engineering College Lahore and Civil Engineering Department, UOL, Islamabad Campus, Islamabad. He has professional affiliation with numerous national and international institutions, including Fellow, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), USA.