Engr. Iftikhar successfully defends his Ph.D thesis

Muhammad Iftkhar Ahmed, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D theses in the Video Conference Hall, UET Peshawar on Tuesday

Prof. Dr. M.

Naeem Arbab was his Ph.D supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D theses was "Fixed frequency sliding mode control for parallel inverters in a micro-grid with distributed generation".

He presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee.