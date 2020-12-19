UrduPoint.com
Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari Appointed As New Rector NUST

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:19 PM

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector NUST

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari assumed the office of Rector National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari assumed the office of Rector National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. A graduate of some of the most prestigious universities within the country and abroad, the new Rector holds diversified administrative as well as teaching experience. He has remained on the faculty of NUST Military College of Engineering Risalpur, National Defence University Islamabad, Command & Staff College Quetta, and Pakistan Military Academy Abbottabad.

The better part of Engr Bukhari’s illustrious career spans active service in the Pakistan Army’s Corps of Engineers, where, after having received the coveted Sword of Honour, he distinguished himself by rising to the rank of Lieutenant General.

Apart from his ample academic experience, he held multiple command and staff appointments, which, inter alia, included Command of a Corps and as Director General Frontier Works Organisation. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Under his dynamic leadership, NUST will sure continue its legacy of excellence in the realms of higher education and research, and strive with renewed vigour to contribute to national development.

