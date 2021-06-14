UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Engr. Ruhul Amin Defends Ph.D Thesis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:24 PM

Engr. Ruhul Amin defends Ph.D thesis

Engr. Ruhul Amin, Lecturer Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D thesis here Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Engr. Ruhul Amin, Lecturer Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D thesis here Monday.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Professor Department of Electrical Engineering and Vice Chancellor of UET Taxlia was his Ph.D Supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D thesis was "Location awareness in internet of underwater things (IoUT) using signal-of-opportunity approach".

Engr. Ruhul Amin presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee. He is serving as a Lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering; he has published four research papers in Impact factor journals of international repute.

The REC members included Prof. Dr. Syed Riaz-ul-Hasnain, Department of Electronics Engineering, UET Abbottabad Campus, Dr. SM Majid Ashraf, Department of Electrical Engineering UET Peshawar, Dr. Sana-ul-Haq, Department of Electronics Engineering, University of Peshawar and Dr. Syed Muslim Shah, NESCOM, Islamabad. Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering were also present on the occasion who congratulated Engr. Ruhul Amin for his successful Ph.D defense.

A large number of faculty and students following SOPs were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Internet Abbottabad University Of Engineering And Technology Muslim

Recent Stories

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

11 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

17 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED6.5 million of Zakat ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.