Engr. Ruhul Amin defends Ph.D thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Engr. Ruhul Amin, Lecturer Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar successfully defended his Ph.D thesis here Monday.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Inayatullah Khan Babar, Professor Department of Electrical Engineering and Vice Chancellor of UET Taxlia was his Ph.D Supervisor. The topic of his Ph.D thesis was "Location awareness in internet of underwater things (IoUT) using signal-of-opportunity approach".

Engr. Ruhul Amin presented his research findings through a seminar in public forum session, followed by Viva-Voce examination by the Examination Committee. He is serving as a Lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering; he has published four research papers in Impact factor journals of international repute.

The REC members included Prof. Dr. Syed Riaz-ul-Hasnain, Department of Electronics Engineering, UET Abbottabad Campus, Dr. SM Majid Ashraf, Department of Electrical Engineering UET Peshawar, Dr. Sana-ul-Haq, Department of Electronics Engineering, University of Peshawar and Dr. Syed Muslim Shah, NESCOM, Islamabad. Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah, Dean, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering were also present on the occasion who congratulated Engr. Ruhul Amin for his successful Ph.D defense.

A large number of faculty and students following SOPs were also present on the occasion.